Rounds on Senate Floor: President Biden owns the Afghanistan debacle and history will not judge him kindly
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) delivered remarks on the floor of the Senate today regarding the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Click here or on photo above to watch Senator Rounds’ remarks
In his remarks, Rounds highlighted a South Dakota veteran from Belle Fourche, who reached out to Rounds’ staff in hopes of evacuating her Afghan interpreter. Rounds also spoke in detail about President Biden’s decision to reject the professional advice of his military advisors to complete a conditions-based withdrawal rather than a date certain withdrawal. Read or watch Rounds’ full remarks below.
I see your fearless leader caved and will vote to extend the debt limit. History will not judge present day Republicans kindly if they keep going along instead of putting their heels into the ground and saying enough.
Biden inherited a mess. It started with Bush shifting focus away from Afghanistan to Iraq. Trump let 63 Americans get killed with no benefit. Biden has 13 and accomplished what Trump promised but couldn’t deliver.
And the obama/biden administration which reigned between Bush and Trump had how many casualties…..I know how many so why don’t you look it up and come back and ammend your statement?
Vet here. Instead of you all looking to blame someone all the damn time, how about you ask us how we are doing and start dealing with the damage the past 20 years has done to us? Just a thought.
Who cares? After two decades in the sandbox it was time to rip that dirty bandaid off and save American lives and money.
Another republican senator trying to rewrite history. Bush started this war and Trump withdrew troops to a level where there was not enough to support the mission.