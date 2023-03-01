Rounds Questions Witnesses on the Dangers of Foreign Adversaries Owning American Farmland and Agricultural Businesses

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) questioned witnesses about the dangers of foreign adversaries owning American farmland and agricultural businesses during a Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing titled, “Advancing National Security and Foreign Policy Through Sanctions, Export Controls, and Other Economic Tools.”

Rounds teamed up with Senator Jon Tester (D-Mont.) during the hearing to emphasize the need for their bipartisan legislation, the Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security (PASS) Act of 2023, to combat the threat this ownership would pose to the national security of the United States. This bill would blacklist China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, or their agents, from investing in, purchasing or otherwise acquiring farmland or agricultural businesses. More information on Rounds’ PASS Act can be found HERE.

Click HERE to view the remarks from Rounds and Tester.

