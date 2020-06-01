Scyller Borglum picks up endorsement of frequent blog commenter Tara Volesky

Scyller Borglum picked up the endorsement of unsuccessful Mitchell, SD political candidate and frequent SDWC commenter Tara Volesky yesterday:

(Tara is an influencer now?)

25 Replies to “Scyller Borglum picks up endorsement of frequent blog commenter Tara Volesky”

    2. tara volesky

      Yes I am a Libertarian and tried to recruit a good candidate to run on the ticket. I think I found myself. But I do like being Independent too. To be honest, I don’t think I ever see myself being a Republican or Democrat again. All the duopoly does is fight each other while going deeper and deeper in debt.

      1. tara volesky

        I didn’t know I was in a spelling bee contest. It’s hard to spellcheck Skyler, Skylur, Scyller, Scyler…….People mispronounce or misspell my name a lot. It doesn’t bother me in the least and I don’t think it will bother Skylor or however she spells her name.

    2. tara volesky

      I am a fan of people like Milton Friedman, Ron Paul, John Stossel, Jesse Ventura Dr. Jo Jorgenson and our SDLP Chairman Gideon Oaks. I hope I spelled all their names correctly.

  3. anon

    Birds of a feather flock together.

    Birds of a feather flock together means people of similar interests, background, ideas or characteristics will often congregate or hang out with each other, people who have similar ideas or values tend to stick together.

      1. grudznick

        Mrs. Volesky, you and young Ms. Borglum are both pretty young ladies with flawed political needs. You are indeed feathers from the same bird. I commend you for helping her.

  5. Red

    Is Borglum really wearing a Volesky Law hat or is that photoshopped? If real, is she really that clueless?

  10. Troy

    I am still trying to figure out the rationale for this candidacy.

    In case it isn’t obvious, she is not a Bill Janklow who last opposed a sitting Republican Senator in a primary and Bill lost decisively.

