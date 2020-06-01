Scyller Borglum picks up endorsement of frequent blog commenter Tara Volesky Posted on June 1, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 25 Comments ↓ Scyller Borglum picked up the endorsement of unsuccessful Mitchell, SD political candidate and frequent SDWC commenter Tara Volesky yesterday: (Tara is an influencer now?) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
What party is Tara registered this month?
Libertarian. Its on the Secretary of State website.
Yes I am a Libertarian and tried to recruit a good candidate to run on the ticket. I think I found myself. But I do like being Independent too. To be honest, I don’t think I ever see myself being a Republican or Democrat again. All the duopoly does is fight each other while going deeper and deeper in debt.
Constipation Party if it comes back with Lora leading?
That’s the party of the hundred million dollar man.
Such a fan she doesn’t even know how to spell her name!
Needed an extra R behind the name for a reason.
I didn’t know I was in a spelling bee contest. It’s hard to spellcheck Skyler, Skylur, Scyller, Scyler…….People mispronounce or misspell my name a lot. It doesn’t bother me in the least and I don’t think it will bother Skylor or however she spells her name.
I am a fan of people like Milton Friedman, Ron Paul, John Stossel, Jesse Ventura Dr. Jo Jorgenson and our SDLP Chairman Gideon Oaks. I hope I spelled all their names correctly.
Birds of a feather flock together.
Birds of a feather flock together means people of similar interests, background, ideas or characteristics will often congregate or hang out with each other, people who have similar ideas or values tend to stick together.
Just met her that day. She connects with people. Oh by the way why isn’t anybody complaining about not social distancing in that picture?
That’s right, feathers from the right wing and feathers from the left wing come from the same bird. They are called Republicrats.
Mrs. Volesky, you and young Ms. Borglum are both pretty young ladies with flawed political needs. You are indeed feathers from the same bird. I commend you for helping her.
Her bird is the party of the people. She is the party of the people.
Losers on the left always fail upwards.
Could you explain that Elron?
What have you ever won besides the Ron sweepstakes?
I still don’t understand where you are coming from. Maybe that’s why you are to cowardly to state your name.
Is Borglum really wearing a Volesky Law hat or is that photoshopped? If real, is she really that clueless?
She is probably saving the Bosworth and Tapio endorsements for tomorrow.
Who cares??? Why is this a post even?
I agree. Maybe because Pat likes us. Right Pat?
She’s got that Libertarians who can’t vote in a Republican Primary support locked up!
I am still trying to figure out the rationale for this candidacy.
In case it isn’t obvious, she is not a Bill Janklow who last opposed a sitting Republican Senator in a primary and Bill lost decisively.
Don’t forget he opposed a sitting Republican Governor and won.