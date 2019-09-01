SD Treasurer Haeder signs petitions from the liberal left, and finds himself used as propaganda tool

So, as I arrive home after visiting my daughter in North Dakota (the colder more inhospitable Dakota), my e-mail and texts have been buzzing about what happened at the fair this weekend.
Why? People are firing off notes to me asking “WTH” (or similar phrase) after one of the most liberal members of the left in SD, former Democrat State Senate candidate Cory Heidelberger, started chirping that he got Republican South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder to sign up for what he is shoveling at the South Dakota State Fair this weekend:
One person who understood and signed all three petitions was South Dakota Treasurer Josh Haeder. He sat down in the SD Voice/New Approach booth, asked well-informed questions about the ballot question petition process and the proposed reformed redistricting commission. He was ready to sign the medical cannabis petition without any urging.
So, Republican State Treasurer Haeder signed the “hide information from the voters” petition that contains this language to remove the actual cost of any initiated measure or constitutional amendment from being included on the ballot?
And Republican State Treasurer Haeder also signed the petition for the “legalize drugs” ballot measure which is so poorly written it sets a minimum number of pot plants a user may possess (as noted in the AG explanation) at the top of the petition?
And Republican State Treasurer Haeder finally signed the ballot measure which proposes to send the redistricting process to an unelected board? I might also mention that this measure is being spearheaded by former Democrat legislator Dan Ahlers, who is rumored to be using the ballot measure as a springboard to run against Haeder’s former boss in 2020, US Senator Mike Rounds.
Heidelberger wasted no time at all pointing out that Haeder had signed, and is encouraging people to join the State Treasurer in supporting these awful ideas that the State Republican Party is campaigning against with good reason.
I hate to admit it, as awful as all of those measures are, with the information that Josh signed it and that fact being used to promote the bad proposals, I find myself joining the other voices and asking “WTH?” as well.
Thank you, Josh, for putting principle above politics. This is an example of a state leader standing up for the people of South Dakota rather than the party bosses. Pundits are going to pundit… Ignore them.
So you don’t want to tell voters what proposals will cost? Good to know.
Pat, if you want to skip straight to hyperbolic “don’t sign anything” talking points, so be it. But here are two real-life reasons why I’m actively supporting two of these petitions, and commend Josh for supporting.
Petition Reform – I want my single female friends to be able to get involved in their government and pass petitions without having to give their phone number and email to every creeper and rapist that asks for it. Not to mention, every registered voter should be free to pass a petition without having to get permission from the state.
Medical Marijuana – I watched my dad suffer through one of the most painful cancer deaths there is. The strongest man I ever knew, I watched lose his strength and dwindle before finally succumbing to his illness. Pat, I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy. I want cancer patients, and any patient for that matter, to be free to take ANYTHING that might spare their pain or possibly even help their condition. What do they have to lose? Shame on anyone who would deny them that option. This shouldn’t even be a second thought.
So again, thank you, Josh.
What hyperbole? My screen clips were from the measures.
Your contention that “users” of medical marijuana MUST possess three plants is hyperbole at best, if not outright lie.
The three plant minimum is for cardholders who are “allowed to grow,” to quote your clip. Not all users must be growers.
I’m dead set against legalizing hard drugs (meth, heroin, PCP, etc). These are poisons. Doctors can and do administer narcotics (such as morphine) to hospital patients. Nothing wrong with that. I trust doctors to do what’s necessary, alleviating patient suffering. Doctors are trained to balance compassionate, palliative care vs. the deadly risks: addiction & overdose. Self-administered narcotics = very dangerous. People steal them. People sell them. People abuse them & become dependent. Then, if their supply is interrupted, desperate addicts resort to criminal sources. It’s a downward spiral. We need less poison on SD’s streets, not more.
Agreed Gideon. I dont necessarily support any of these but this is not a big deal.
Way to go Josh.
You earned the support of the head of the state Libertarian party and Tara Volesky.
That’s something Josh can be very proud of. Many X Republicans are now Libertarians and Independents. Way to think for yourself Josh.
There are no “good” ballot petitions this cycle.
Josh cannot feel too bad about getting duped. He joins many taxpayers of Colorado, California and those few other states that now feel duped too and are paying for it. Losing far more money in their state budgets than they took in with pot tax revenue. No way can South Dakota afford to take a financial hit like that in it’s state budget.
Colorado is thriving.
Tara that statement is about as true as Lake Mitchell being crystal clean water we can drink out of directly as a refreshing health tonic.
I make algae smoothies with the algae from ake Mitchell………….https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/colorado
It’s gotta be lefty pitcher Josh Hader of the Milwaukee Brewers. I can’t believe the Josh Harder I know would sign that Heidelberger stuff. Maybe Josh has an evil twin?
I agree. Josh is a good guy, but this was out of left field.
I would say he knocked it out in center field, over the fence.
Many Republicans in SD are signing the petitions. “Under God the People Rule”. That’s including all good people of SD, no matter what party affiliation you are. Again, good job JOSH!
Don’t let Ed try and shame you Josh. lol.
Uh oh, a republican thought for himself, the party is going down in flames!
So, after South Dakota Progress did it Heidelberger has siphoned off so much of the SDDP’s meager financial resources the party is in full retreat leaving the LP to fend off single party tyranny. Haeder has nothing to lose by looking like a statesman.
Why is someone’s signature worth a post? Is think for yourself now frowned upon? I’m not sure why its worthy of either blogs attention. I’d guess most people dont even know who this guy is. Who cares if someone signs a petition?
Hard up for news Pat? Heaven forbid a Republican think for themselves.
I’m merely noting the implications of his signature on these measures after it was already used for propaganda purposes by the left.
If it’s news, it isn’t because I brought it up.
glad Haeder isn’t a puppet of the party. Any party. This is one more reason people register as Independent. No one wants to be attacked for having their own opinion.
I won’t vote for or any of these measures.
Each of us should think for ourselves.
Josh can support whatever ballot measures he wants. But if he wants to switch to independent party or is going to side with the Democrats we need to hear what other candidates might be out there who will run for Republicans.
I used to hear republicans say “we trust the people” all the time. Any more? Not so much.
Petitions are the last play of the dieing democrat party in SD. With the events of this past month, the Dems are literally at death’s door. I don’t know why Josh is throwing them a lifeline unless there is some truth to the rumor he suffered a brain freeze.
“Under God the People Rule” now leave Josh alone.
Are you kidding me? One termer. Can’t believe Haeder would sign that garbage. He’s a lefty.
Haeder for Governor 2022.
He might have to fight Lora Hubbel to run as the Libertarian candidate.
He would make a good Libertarian.