SD Treasurer Haeder signs petitions from the liberal left, and finds himself used as propaganda tool

So, as I arrive home after visiting my daughter in North Dakota (the colder more inhospitable Dakota), my e-mail and texts have been buzzing about what happened at the fair this weekend.

Why? People are firing off notes to me asking “WTH” (or similar phrase) after one of the most liberal members of the left in SD, former Democrat State Senate candidate Cory Heidelberger, started chirping that he got Republican South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder to sign up for what he is shoveling at the South Dakota State Fair this weekend:

One person who understood and signed all three petitions was South Dakota Treasurer Josh Haeder. He sat down in the SD Voice/New Approach booth, asked well-informed questions about the ballot question petition process and the proposed reformed redistricting commission. He was ready to sign the medical cannabis petition without any urging.

So, Republican State Treasurer Haeder signed the “hide information from the voters” petition that contains this language to remove the actual cost of any initiated measure or constitutional amendment from being included on the ballot?

And Republican State Treasurer Haeder also signed the petition for the “legalize drugs” ballot measure which is so poorly written it sets a minimum number of pot plants a user may possess (as noted in the AG explanation) at the top of the petition?

And Republican State Treasurer Haeder finally signed the ballot measure which proposes to send the redistricting process to an unelected board? I might also mention that this measure is being spearheaded by former Democrat legislator Dan Ahlers, who is rumored to be using the ballot measure as a springboard to run against Haeder’s former boss in 2020, US Senator Mike Rounds.

Heidelberger wasted no time at all pointing out that Haeder had signed, and is encouraging people to join the State Treasurer in supporting these awful ideas that the State Republican Party is campaigning against with good reason.

I hate to admit it, as awful as all of those measures are, with the information that Josh signed it and that fact being used to promote the bad proposals, I find myself joining the other voices and asking “WTH?” as well.