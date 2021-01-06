SDGOP Chair releases statement condemning violence in Washington DC

From SDGOP.com, SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman has issued a statement condemning the violence in Washington this afternoon. In part:

Like most South Dakotans, I am shocked and saddened by the violence committed by those smashing windows and breaking into the US Capitol and Congressional buildings. This is a day which will live in all of our minds as a shameful and unacceptable moment which all of us need to condemn.”

“Our American heritage is one of protest and civil action. But when it devolves into violence, looting and property damage it is not an example of citizens taking the high road. It is shameful thuggery. It doesn’t matter whether the protests are at the US Capitol, in our city streets, at the Empire Mall, on the road to Mount Rushmore, or the route of a pipeline. This needs to stop.