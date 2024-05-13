Secretary of State says SD Canvassing claims are false with no proof, notes “no danger in absentee voting”

The Secretary of State’s office is challenging the billboard sloganeering from SD Canvassing designed to erode faith in the Election Process in South Dakota, as “false” and having “no proof.”

The digital billboard on the corner of 14th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls is urging people to vote in person on Election Day and to not “let an algorithm vote for you.”

Rachel Soulek, the director for the division of elections for the Secretary of State’s office, said there is no danger in absentee voting.

“It’s really disappointing to see so much doubt cast into elections with no proof,” Soulek said.

KELOLAND News reached out to SD Canvassing for clarification on what they meant by algorithms voting for people and their concerns with absentee voting. We did not hear back by the time this story was published.