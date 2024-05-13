Secretary of State says SD Canvassing claims are false with no proof, notes “no danger in absentee voting”

The Secretary of State’s office is challenging the billboard sloganeering from SD Canvassing designed to erode faith in the Election Process in South Dakota, as “false” and having “no proof.”
The digital billboard on the corner of 14th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls is urging people to vote in person on Election Day and to not “let an algorithm vote for you.”
Rachel Soulek, the director for the division of elections for the Secretary of State’s office, said there is no danger in absentee voting.
“It’s really disappointing to see so much doubt cast into elections with no proof,” Soulek said.
KELOLAND News reached out to SD Canvassing for clarification on what they meant by algorithms voting for people and their concerns with absentee voting. We did not hear back by the time this story was published.
Read the entire story here refuting the paranoid rantings of a fringe group.
Joe Biden did not steal the 2020 election in South Dakota. South Dakota’s voting machines were not hacked by Serbians supporting Biden. South Dakota’s 2024 election is not going to be hacked by the Chinese. South Dakota isn’t going to experience massive voter fraud. Take the tin hat off, stop sleeping in your mother’s basement, and go find a job.