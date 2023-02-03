Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree’s Weekly Column: The Table Is Set

Weekly Column: The Table Is Set

by Casey Crabtree

MADISON–The Legislature had its only five-day week of the session in Week 4, and we were hard at work. This week was also the bill filing deadline for all members and committees. Now, the table is set for the session and we know the proposals before us for the year. In total, there are 221 Senate proposals and 259 House proposals, including eight measures where I am the prime sponsor.

I was honored to join Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday for her first bill signing ceremony of 2023. Several leaders gathered to witness the historic signing of SB 41, my housing bill to help fund infrastructure for new housing. This one-time funding proposal, first approved in 2022, will have a long-term positive impact for South Dakota communities and families. Thank you to Rep. Roger Chase (R-District 22) and all of the stakeholders that helped move this bill forward.

I continue to work with House Republican leadership and the Appropriation Committee to include a tuition freeze for our public universities and technical colleges in the upcoming state budget. Keeping higher education affordable is one of the best ways South Dakota can keep our young adults here and help them enter the workforce with a manageable amount of student debt. Controlling the costs of higher education also helps increase the pipeline of an educated and skilled workforce needed to keep our strong economy going.

Progress was made in both the House and Senate on the Stronger and Safer for 2024 legislative package to strengthen South Dakota’s election laws. Bills to ban ranked-choice voting, improve approved candidate transparency and reporting, secure ballot tabulation machines, reduce the time frame of runoff elections, improve the primary recount process, and allow for the Legislature to intervene in election-law related litigation all made their way through committees favorably. More proposals are still on the table and will see floor action soon.

Finally, we welcomed more visitors to the Capitol in Week 4 including members of the National Guard, the Towns and Township Association, Lions Clubs from around the state, the Land Title Association, Realtors, and student leaders from our state universities. If you live in District 8 and are planning a trip to the Capitol, please let me know so that we can say hello.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve the communities I love as your State Senator. I’ll continue to keep you updated on the important matters as the Legislature works hard for the people of South Dakota.

###