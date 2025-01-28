Senate passes ten commandments school mandate. Proponent claims “This is what founded our country, all of our morals and things”

Today the South Dakota Senate passed Senate Bill 51, the proposed 10 commandments mandate that demands that schools post that section of the bible in every wood shop and physical education class by 1 single vote, according to the story on KELOland news:

Senate Bill 51 would require every classroom in the state to display the Ten Commandments on a poster no smaller than eight by 14 inches. The Ten Commandments must be the focus of the poster and in large, easily readable font. and.. Republican Sen. Mykala Voita strongly supported the bill. “We have allowed the outside culture to tell us that saying anything about faith is bad,” Voita said. “This is what founded our country, all of our morals and things that we base our law systems off of.” and.. Republican Sen. Chris Karr broke a 17-17 tie with a deciding “Aye.”

Read the entire story here.

Despite what Voita, the South Dakota legislature’s end-time army member says, I’m sure people are already preparing their legal briefs in opposition of the unconstitutional measure that will see the state spending money it doesn’t have on legal defense.

Update: The Argus Story on this also has some golden quotes from the debate, including the quote of the day from Senator Ernie Otten:

Sen. Carl Perry (R-Aberdeen) said while many people in the state “like to see local control,” sometimes he likes to see “local help,” or a “nudge to move in the right direction.” and.. Sen. Ernie Otten (R-Tea) said while the Ten Commandments are “precious words” to him, he felt the postings required in the bill might be “dumbing down a group of people that all they’re going to end up doing is walking by a sign and thinking, ‘Something mystical is going on.’”

Read that here.

While Senator Perry provides gobbledygook to justify telling schools what to do, Senator Otten is very much correct.

Despite what sponsors think, students are not going to get much out of the ten commandments being posted in geography