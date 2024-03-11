New Senate Candidate pops up in District 21 who is part of religious group’s “end-time army”

It looks like a new candidate has announced themselves to the world, as this weekend a “Mykala Voita” has filed Statement of Organization paperwork with the Secretary of State to form a committee to run for District 21 State Senate against Incumbent State Senator Erin Tobin. And unfortunately, once again it seems like we’re going down the rabbit hole.

So, Mykala Voita filed her paperwork..

Voita_sdcfdisclosure by Pat Powers on Scribd

And not ever having heard of her, I went to the internet and did some perusing of social media. And, bad on me, I find myself faced with some unfamiliar terms, as I’ve never heard of a forerunner, nor have I heard of what “The Supernatural Life” is. Is that a wiccan thing, or what is that?

What was I saying about going down the rabbit hole? Because I did find it. And apparently it’s some sort of ministry. Apparently. I’m guessing it’s the ministry of the airbrush and instagram filter?

The web page blares that if you become a forerunner, you will be “part of the end-time army.” And at least according to the website, yes, candidate Voita is listed as one of their “certified forerunners.”

You can go read all about it yourself if you’re so inclined.

You know, I just have the feeling as this candidate runs for office and serves in the end-time army, this is just the start of a strange trip more than it will be an actual campaign for office.

Stay tuned.