Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck notes some of the guidelines the Senate is following for the impeachment process

Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck issued a statement this morning with regards to the process that the State Senate will be following with regards to the guidelines the Senate is following for the impeachment process, and how they intend to do everything in the light of day:

I try and answer all media requests within the bounds that they are appropriate and that I have the time. Hopefully this will assist your readers.

The good news is that South Dakota has no history of impeachment, like Arizona or Illinois, so we don’t have the established rules that they do. The bad news is, that we don’t have established rules like they do. Last year when this first arose, I asked Senator Wheeler to study other states’ rules and work on a draft. He enlisted retired judges, current Senators, Rusch and Johns to assist him. This week we took that draft and created a version that we think will work to provide South Dakota with a fair and expedient process. The LRC staff is currently reviewing that work product. When it is in final draft form I will distribute to the entire senate, and make it available to the public. The proposed rules will be reviewed by the Legislative Procedures Committee on April 26th and the full senate will act on that committee’s work the same day.

I have added both the majority and minority leaders to this email. It is our intent to have this process very transparent. I envision documents posted on line for senators and the public to review in advance. When the rules are “done” (its only a draft until whatever form is adopted by the senate), they will explain it all.

Lee