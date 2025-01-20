Senator “California” Carley unaware that SD National Guard has been deployed into foreign conflicts, has to ask State’s Adjutant General.

Sometimes it’s better to be quiet and thought a fool, rather than speak and prove it.

New State Senator John “California” Carley decided that now he’s in government he should learn more about what it is that the South Dakota National Guard does.

And so, in the 1/16 Joint Appropriations Committee, Carley asked if our National Guard members have ever been deployed to a foreign land:

Rep. Carley asks “I know the Military has been deployed personnel and equipment but the actual National Guard in South Dakota has been deployed into foreign conflicts?“

In 2012, the newspaper covering his legislative District – the Rapid City Journal – had an article about how at the time 26 South Dakota National Guard members had given their lives in defense of our country and had been killed in Iraq & Afghanistan. If Carley had lived in South Dakota at the time, you think he would have noticed that.

Or that in 2018 Camp Rapid dedicated a memorial plaza to honor 171 fallen SDNG soldiers who died in various wars or conflicts since the organization’s formation in 1862. Within 15 miles of where “California” Carley is living (now). I’m guessing n 2018, he lived farther away.. much farther away.

We can hope in the next election, his district will send a South Dakotan to Pierre. As opposed to a California transplant who has a tough time not pronouncing our State’s Capital as PEE-AIR.