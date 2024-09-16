Sioux Falls Mayor Tenhaken: “Haitians are not dog eaters”

Republican Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken is expressing concern over the wave of xenophobia that’s sweeping through politics this season, as he took to twitter to refute commentary about the dietary habits of Haitians:

He went on to condemn the comments made on a national level, saying that they are not “dog eaters” and “savages”.

TenHaken continued in a comment to another user.

“I ‘align’ with no one. I align with my values. And I speak up (see above) when those values call me to,” TenHaken commented.