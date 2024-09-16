Republican Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Tenhaken is expressing concern over the wave of xenophobia that’s sweeping through politics this season, as he took to twitter to refute commentary about the dietary habits of Haitians:
He went on to condemn the comments made on a national level, saying that they are not “dog eaters” and “savages”.
TenHaken continued in a comment to another user.
“I ‘align’ with no one. I align with my values. And I speak up (see above) when those values call me to,” TenHaken commented.
That wave of common sense and decency coming from a political figure was a refreshing change of pace.
Now, back to presidential politics.
3 thoughts on “Sioux Falls Mayor Tenhaken: “Haitians are not dog eaters””
He would make an outstanding governor.
I second that. He would be a vision of hope after the last 8 years. Tenhaken would be a man with a plan for the future of South Dakota through the Givernor’s office. Noem is a woman with a plan for her future through the Governor’s office.
So, he would make a Great governor, but doesn’t seem to know the difference between dogs and cats? 😀
I once saw an elderly woman use a genius statement to get out of jury duty. “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire”, she said.
She was immediately dismissed.
