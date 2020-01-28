State House passes measure to make legislature more independent

From Todd Epp at KELO AM Radio comes a story about House Bill 1001, and the efforts of legislators to make a more independent body:
House Bill 1001 would remove a number of statutes passed in 1939–50 years after statehood–that put into state law the operation and organization of the legislature. In short, HB1001 would remove those laws and depend upon the state constitution and House and Senate rules to set things like hiring legislative staff and pay, how they organize their bodies, and other procedural issues.
For proponents of the change like House Speaker Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), the matter goes to the independence of the legislative branch from the executive. If the House and Senate rules are in statute, then they then have to be signed–or vetoed–by the governor.
“We want to get things to the point where we run our own affairs,” Haugaard, one of the bill’s sponsors, said in the hour and a half debate.
I don’t think it’s inappropriate for the legislative bodies to set their own rules as governed by rule and the state constitution.
And in fact this seems to be one of those unusual members where they can make for a stronger legislative body without being at the expense of infringing on the executive branch.
If you are a Republican and believe that a Republican will hold the Governorship for eternity this might be viewed as a bad bill. But if you are a Republican and believe that someday a Democrat; or a Mitt Romney kind of Republican, could hold the Governorship this is a great bill.
I think this makes sense. These issues that are not laid out in the State Constitution can and should be determined by rule not law. It will be interesting to see if this passes if the Governor will sign it.
Pass this bill so we can have endless filibusters, anonymous holds, “nuclear options” and the host of other devices like Congress have cooked up for themselves the last 200 years?
No, no , no.
Good moves. Really good ideas coming out of the house this year.