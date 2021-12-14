Thune: Democrats Double Down on Failed Policies That Have Created Record-High Inflation

“I’m not sure whether Democrats simply don’t care about the inflation situation facing American families, or whether they’re operating under the delusion that they can somehow pass another major government spending bill without serious consequences for our economy.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed how the Democrats’ plan to double down on their failed policies and pass their reckless tax-and-spending spree would worsen the already record-high inflation and continue to hurt families in South Dakota.