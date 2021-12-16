Thune: Reckless Tax-and-Spending Spree Highlights Democrats’ Big-Government Vision for the Future
“Government should create the conditions in which freedom, opportunity, and prosperity can flourish – not attempt to secure particular outcomes or dictate the paths Americans should take.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed how the radical proposals in the Democrats’ reckless tax-and-spending spree highlight the massive difference between the two parties when it comes to their vision for the future of America. Thune noted that preserving liberty is a fundamental purpose of government, and the Democrats’ policies would transfer some of Americans’ decision-making power over to politicians and Washington bureaucrats.
2 thoughts on “Thune: Reckless Tax-and-Spending Spree Highlights Democrats’ Big-Government Vision for the Future ”
It would be fine, though, if this was going to the Pentagon, right?
Maybe Thune should tell us what he really talks about with his side kick McConnell and giving the Democrats a pass to slowly push their agenda. Why are they helping them? Why is McConnell still in a leadership position? Why is Thune standing beside him all the time supporting them?