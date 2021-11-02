Thune: Six-Figure Cash Settlements for Illegal Immigrants are Insulting to Taxpayers

“The American people are not going to tolerate people who work hard in this country to try and take care of their families having their government pay $450,000 per person to people who come here illegally.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today blasted the Biden administration’s reported plan to give $450,000 settlements to migrants who illegally crossed our country’s southern border and are now suing the United States. Thune noted these payments would be six and a half times the median household income in the United States and warned that they would only encourage more migrants to make the dangerous journey to our southern border and break our country’s laws.