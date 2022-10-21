Dem Secretary of State candidate Tom Cool has filed his campaign finance report. And it seems as if he is running the same level of campaign that he always has.
After collecting about $19k in ￼donations from various sources, Cool finds himself gambling on himself with a $50,000 loan.
Considering his past track record of 4 or 5 losses, 50k is a pretty big wager to make when it hasn’t gone his way so much.
One thought on “Tom Cool for SOS raises 19k, gives himself 50k loan.”
It looks like Cool has lost at least six elections since 2010:
https://ballotpedia.org/Tom_Cool
Did Dan Santella ask about that?