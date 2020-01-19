Video: State Rep. Fred Deutsch speaks to Family Heritage Alliance about HB 1057, banning doctors from performing elective sex change procedures on minors Posted on January 19, 2020 by Pat Powers — 13 Comments ↓ From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I’m really sickened to hear that Governor Noem is working behind the scenes to defeat this bill.
It’s the best thing she’s done thus far in her term.
Yes. She knows it will hurt SD economically.
It will hurt SD more to have the reputation of not caring about thier children. Business morals matter.
All you have to do is look at who her doners are.
Except you have to consider everyone who is opposed to this bill including the Chamber of Commerce because they realize that this will affect business and the perception of openness for business that South Dakota claims to have.
Larger companies looking to relocate here due to the lower tax environment typically have a larger and more liberal ethics standard. Also, FYI, if you don”t want this type of business coming in, be prepared to pay more in taxes because South Dakota is itself a welfare state and you’re getting older and will rely on medicare for some sort of subsidy as you get older. South Dakota’s youth are fleeing the state in droves to find better paying jobs and cities that more resemble their environments.
Look at the smaller towns in the state that are dying – they lack opportunity and things young people want for more liberal towns/cities like Minneapolis, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles, Sioux Falls. South Dakota doesn’t have a birth rate or influx of people, to cover the lost tax revenue from so many people leaving the state for better opportunities.
Rep. Deutch just doesn’t have any other niche other than attacking the LGBT+ community under the guise of protecting children. Why is the decision being taken away from parents about what is or isn’t best for their children?
he’s just another Pierre critter that should accept term limits for local government.
“South Dakota’s youth are fleeing the state in droves to find better paying jobs and cities that more resemble their environments.”
Correct. The wages are low and stay low while cost of living always increases beyond the meager 3% given each year.
South Dakotans don’t want to be like Minneapolis, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Los Angeles. That might be hard for you to comprehend, but it’s true. Noem is loosing sight of that too.
What business are you taking about? Planned Parenthood? They do this kind of stuff too. I didn’t realize when the governor was talking about being open for business that’s what she meant.
Number one issue this session, while there are thousands of children that are living in poverty, and are being sexually molested and abused. I don’t get why the trans issue trumps the thousands of children that don’t have a voice? How about changing laws protecting children from being over medicated with meth and psychiatric drugs. Get on that Meth Dr. Deutsch. I am on it. Personally I agree with you, but Government should not be on it.
Fred, stop embarrassing grudznick, and fix my gnarly toe.
So this is really a crisis? The Legislature’s got nothing better to worry about than this made-up crisis? Who comes up with this stuff? What out-of-state wingnut group told the good doctor this needs his time?
I am sure you’d say let’s wait until we have a child sex trafficked or in a porno until we do something. The logic we should let children and parents consensually sterilize the kid is the same as letting them make pornos or agree to have sex with an adult. You are sick. I wouldn’t sign my name either. You are likely a molester and this all part of your plan.