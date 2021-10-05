With release of Pandora Papers, news stories focus on success of South Dakota becoming the national leader on trust investment. Mission accomplished.

There’s nothing that collects arrows like success. And South Dakota has recently drawn considerable fire in recent days for the amount of money being invested in the state through trusts. A recent article in business insider magazine is pointing out that our small population state of South Dakota has managed to become one of the biggest destinations in the country for people’s money:

Financial secrecy laws in South Dakota have made the state a prime location for foreigners who want to conceal and protect their assets, with tens of millions of dollars tied to people accused of financial crimes and human rights abuses, according to newly public documents. The Pandora Papers, leaked to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), explores the secretive offshore system the wealthy and power use to shield their money. The millions of pages of documents were shared with media partners including the Guardian, BBC Panorama, Le Monde, and the Washington Post. and.. South Dakota is so appealing to the ultra-rich because they want the best security, the best income, and the lowest costs, the newspaper says. The state’s laws have moved to allow for more financial security to protect asset holders, the Guardian explains.

How has it been allowed to happen that people and industry poor South Dakota appeals to the super-rich to invest their money? Are you kidding? We’ve been working on building our attractiveness for investments for decades! And we’re not afraid to tell people about it:

Governor’s Task Force on Trust Administration Review and Reform The Task Force operates under the authority of Executive Order 2017-08. It is a body comprised of representatives from the trust industry, recognized as experts in their field and appointed by the Governor. This body has been assembled with the goal of establishing and maintaining South Dakota’s stature as the premier trust jurisdiction in the United States. Members of the Task Force were instrumental in crafting South Dakota’s Trust Company Act, South Dakota Codified Law (SDCL) 51A-6A, which helped establish South Dakota as a leader in the fiduciary services industry. Members are appointed by the Governor to terms of three years. Responsibilities of the Task Force include reviewing and making recommendations for changing South Dakota’s trust administration statutes. The primary goals of the Task Force are to provide the most efficient and effective environment for the administration of trusts, and to provide a timely response to ongoing innovation and evolution in fiduciary services. The Task Force meets periodically, and provides the Governor with an annual report detailing its recommendations, by November 1 each year. Executive Orders The following Executive Orders established and amended the Task Force’s authority.

Under Governor Janklow’s vision, South Dakota started down the road to becoming a financial powerhouse drawing such companies as Citibank to come to our state. And part of his vision also included making South Dakota more investment friendly, including for trust investment.

If you think about it, Business Insider is actually writing their expose’ on South Dakota accomplishing what it set out to do those many years ago.

Mission accomplished!