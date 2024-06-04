Yankton County GOP passes bylaws splitting from SDGOP. I think they’ve voided themselves.

Remember my post of June 1, where I noted that the Yankton County GOP had bylaws on deck to charge dues to Republicans to be in good standing? I’m informed today that the Yankton County GOP group passed the bylaws last night on a vote of 18-7.

Why should it matter to the rest of the Republican Party? Let’s go back to paragraph 1 of their new bylaws:

Yankton County proposed GOP Bylaws by Pat Powers on Scribd

1. Purpose: Yankton County Republican members desire clarity in the Republican Party Yankton County operations. While seeking to generally conform with South Dakota Republican Party Bylaws, these bylaws govern Yankton County Republican operations and responsibilities to its members first, and then to state and/or national organizations subordinately. Should any challenge arise on any matter due to alleged and/or real discrepancy/difference between the Yankton County Republicans Bylaws and the state and/or national Republican Party bylaws, these county bylaws shall take precedence.

The group has fired a shot across the bow of the SDGOP, and while they will generally conform to the SDGOP bylaws, they have declared that they are responsible to their own members first. In other words, they’ve separated themselves from the SDGOP, and created their own group.

If they’re not following the bylaws of the parent organization anymore, then it appears they’ve managed to declare themselves null and void. While the precinct people would generally have standing to attend the SDGOP convention, as they’ve filed the paperwork with the county auditor as provided in the State GOP bylaws, in one fell swoop the County group appears to have created a situation where there literally is no Yankton County Republican Party organization anymore.

I mean, if the local Elks Club declares they’re the Independent Yankton County Elks Club, and passes bylaws declaring they’ll generally be Elk-y, but not full on Elk, that does not necessarily confer standing for the group to be part of the national group, and demand the same rights as a member organization.

So for the Yankton County GOP, That leaves the state Republican Party with a Yankton County GOP group that does not exist anymore, and no official County Republican Party at the moment. They will have to go in and reorganize when they have a chance to get around to it. So, no Yankton County Chair, Vice-chair, Committeeman, Committeewoman, etc. to represent the county. The SDGOP may even have rights to go in and seize the checkbook, but that’s for the lawyers in the group to figure out.

All of this might not have been the best decision on the part of the Yankton people coming the week of the Republican State Republican Party Convention.

It appears that the Yankton County GOP has voided themselves. In almost every sense of the word.