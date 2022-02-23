2 new candidates, and a possible new primary in D24.

A couple of new candidates came in from under the radar today that no one had heard much about until now.

First is Republican Mary Beth Weinheimer, who filed the campaign finance forms for House campaign committee in District 24.

Her entrance into the race would trigger a new primary in District 24 House (there’s already a Senate primary in D24) against incumbents Will Mortenson and Mike Weisgram, who successfully came out of the House primary in 2020. And both were pretty good campaigners, so I don’t anticipate they’re going to go without a fight.

Next new candidate is Republican Kerry Loudenslager running in D12, who filed paperwork to join that already crowded primary with Cole Heisey, Greg Jamison, Gary Schuster, and Amber Arlint.

And that’s Loudenslager. While phonetically it might sound alike, no relation to the more infamous Lautenschlager’s of SD Gun Owners’ and Taffy Howard’s campaign from out on the other end of the state.

Still more than a month left until petitions are due, so we should start seeing a lot more filings in the weeks to come.

Stay tuned.