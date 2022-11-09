A very good night for the SDGOP in the Legislature.

As I was writing yesterday, there were 3 races that I was keeping a particular eye on in 1, 12 & 27. I was very pleased with the outcome in 2/3 of them.

In District 1, despite spending thousands in the last 2 weeks to reclaim her Senate Seat, Mike Rohl took Susan Wismer to school. And defeated her on a 59-41% basis.

In District 12, Arch Beal showed everyone that strong name ID aid important as he sent Democrat challenger Jessica Meyers packing.

District 27 was the sole disappointment, as David Jones was within 200 votes of capturing the Senate seat from Red Dawn Foster after leading the race all night. Ugh.. so close, yet so far.

What else do we know? District 15 was crazy close between the two parties, showing this former black hole of despair for Republicans can be flipped with the right effort. We’ll be back.

District 18 got redder.. all three seats are now in Republican hands. Good thoughts for the future.

District 32 had always had hints of blue, but now it might be considered a purple district. Republicans Helene Duhamel, Becky Drury and Steve Duffy all came out of the election victorious, but it was touch and go for a while, showing that future races need to be closely targeted as numbers flipped all night as the returns came in.

The final numbers for the SDGOP came in with 31 Senate victories and 63 House. We lost several close ones overnight, as the red wave we were expecting nationally wasn’t big enough to surf on as we might have originally thought.

Our super-majority increased by 1 in the House but decreased by 1 in the Senate.

While it would have been nice to pick up the close ones, we can be extremely happy in holding on to historic numbers.

Good night for the SDGOP. A very good night.