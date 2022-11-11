Noem absolutely dominated Jamie Smith as she handily beats him on a nearly 2-1 margin at this point.

How about that SDSU opinion poll now?

With a margin that is currently 63% to 34% as of this writing, Governor Kristi Noem has absolutely dominated her opponent Jamie Smith in the 2022 gubernatorial race to lead South Dakota for the next four years.

At no point in the evenings returns did Smith even show a glimmer of being competitive as Noem has outpaced him constantly with an ever-widening margin of success.

The strength of her campaign almost seems contrary to the media narrative that has been disseminated over the course of the last several months, trying to paint the race as having a slimmer margin or being more competitive. Even the Smith campaign has been claiming in social media ads all the way through today that the race was within 3 percentage points.

They probably should have moved the decimal point over a place. Because the margin tonight is nearly 30 points not three.

Tonight is a well deserved victory lap for Governor Kristi Noem. She won the race, decisively and definitively.