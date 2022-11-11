Rohl wins District 1 Senate in Landslide

In one of the three races I have been watching closely tonight, the District 1 State Senate rematch with Michael Rohl versus Susan Wismer.. Despite Wismer unloading a pick up load full of cash into the race in the final 2 weeks, she has gained no traction.

With one precinct left to go, Rohl’s lead is absolutely insurmountable at this point, with him leading in a landslide over Wismer on a 59% to 41% advantage.

Wismer is done, crushed in the race by Michael Rohl.