I would say to my worthy opponent, Jeff Barth, who is a chess player – check mate" – Chris Nelson, re-elected to another term on the Public Utilities Commission. pic.twitter.com/LvBtIPKOTG
— John Hult (@JohnEHult) November 9, 2022
I would say to my worthy opponent, Jeff Barth, who is a chess player – check mate" – Chris Nelson, re-elected to another term on the Public Utilities Commission. pic.twitter.com/LvBtIPKOTG
— John Hult (@JohnEHult) November 9, 2022
5 thoughts on “Chris Nelson on his win over Jeff Barth for Public Utilities Commission”
Dorky comment. Just be gracious in victory and defeat.
Maybe you should heed your own advice. Or are you just another sore loser foisting your standards on others?
Barth and Nesiba should double date.
Maybe Nelson from D10 will join in.
That’s a good one. But isn’t “check mate” what he also says on a regular basis to corporate lobbyists?