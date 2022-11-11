Last night, South Dakota voters continued a trend that shouldn’t surprise anyone as they rejected legalizing recreational marijuana as a stand alone measure. When separated from the medical marijuana argument, recreational pot failed as it has in the past.
Not that we won’t see it back on the ballot in the near future. But it’s a good indicator to the sponsors of such measures that it isn’t quite as popular as they might think.
37 thoughts on “IM27 defeated, recreational pot still illegal in South Dakota”
The headline for this story might be “I.M. 27 Loss Saves Wreckreational Marijuana Smokers’ Gun Rights”!!!
I’m glad the Nanny State came through and saved us, because we were too dumb to know what we voted for last time. Personal responsibility and keeping government out of people’s lives is for liberal nut jobs. Now is the time to amp up government control. Reinstate the 18th Amendment!
Kids will be safe now, I know drug dealers are very discriminate about who they sell to.
This guy gets it. ^^ It wasn’t a matter of whether you wanted weed or not. It was a matter of whether you wanted government telling you what choices you can and can’t make. The voters blew it last night.
The Demon Weed reeks strong, and floods the district numbered 30 with stench already. Can you imagine if people could walk around openly flaunting their joints and blunts and water-bungs?
“I’m glad the Nanny State came through and saved us, because we were too dumb to know what we voted for last time.”
Hey Bobbie, in case you don’t realize it, what happened was that THE PEOPLE, you know voters, voted it down in a statewide vote. The ” nanny state” didn’t do anything. And as far as last time, ya you were too dumb to realize it violated SD law the way it was drafted.
Yes, you WERE too dumb to know what you voted for last time.
MPAI.
Why not make all drugs legal?
Why have any rules?
Why even vote with your logic?
Better yet, how about we hold laws to the realm of what you can and can’t do to other people (including the usage of commonly owned facilities, i.e., traffic laws), and butt out of what you do to yourself. How’s that logic for you? 🤷♂️
Again Gideee
Why vote or have and laws?
I didn’t want Medicaid expansion but it passed & I accept the vote.
In a republic you don’t get to pick and choose.
So I guess when someone fries their brain on meth or becomes hopelessly addicted to opioids they are on their own because they have done this to themselves?
Or do they become a social problem because their free choice has now spilled over into affecting others in society in a negative manner while exercising their free choice?
Oh but wait, we can’t hold them accountable because they are stoned out of their minds due to the fact they were exercising their freedom of choice?
If they put this on the ballot in 2024, the same time we are voting on abortion, both are a lock to pass.
Fred’s nightmare scenario.
As so many dopers reminded me on Facebook. This is the will of the people.
You realize you’re calling a lot of fellow republicans “dopers,” right?
Name calling is the preferred GOP debate tactic since mid-2016. Get on the train, dude.
Usually they confine their name calling to the other side. But with 47% of the vote, you can be sure that a lot of otherwise good republicans voted for it.
It’s too bad so few have the courage to be open about this. But I guess when they do they have to deal with folks like John calling them “dopers.”
Are you inferring that most of those who supported legalization are not also users (dopers)? Really, you think “doper” is pejorative? It’s always been a descriptive term to me. Couldn’t “dude” also be a pejorative?
With the exception of a couple of CBD products I tried during a stint of chronic back pain, I’ve never partaken of cannabis. I just don’t believe in the government making that decision for me.
It pisses me off to no end to know that more than half of my fellow South Dakotans are just fine with putting a fellow human being in a cage for no other reason than ingesting a plant, and if said human doesn’t go into said cage willingly, they get beaten or killed.
Drama major?
If it walks like a duck…
Weed on the 2024 ballot will give the Weiland clan something to do.
By the way, how much money did they draw out for salaries this year?
Weiland clan is going for abortion in 2024.
Some of us are well aware of how much personal responsibility dopers are capable of. The argument that recreational weed has any relationship to personal responsibility goes out the window when you see what has happened in cities like Portland, where the sidewalks and boulevards are lined with homeless unemployed dopers who take no responsibility for themselves or the mess they make. .
This situation was never anticipated when Oregon made weed legal on July 1, 2015, allowing people to have a full ounce of weed in public places & 8 ounces at home. IT WAS A MISTAKE.
I visited Portland less than 4 years later and was horrified. My siblings have moved out of Portland to escape it. I told my brother, who had picked me up at PDX, that if I had flown in for a job interview I would have turned back after only a few miles and headed back to the airport, never to return. Nobody in their right mind would consider relocating to Portland. You only have to see what recreational weed has done to a once beautiful city to figure out that “responsible doper” is an oxymoron.
Poor Anne. All these years and she still doesn’t understand the difference between correlation and causation.
The Cannabis connoisseur & Colorado resident formally known as Porter would disagree with you on what has happened to Oregon and Colorado. Everything is just fine with no issues attributed to Cannabis use.
Wrong.
The more you know…but only if you put down the bong.
https://www.foxnews.com/health/marijuana-high-thc-levels-linked-addiction-psychiatric-illness-study-finds
Why formally known as Porter and the reason for the name change?
Kinda funny how even the Fox commenters think that article is a bunch of BS.
Looks like states that legalized will have to keep open or reopen the mental hospitals due to self medicated chemically THC induced brain damage.
Do you realize just how long it’s been legal by now? A decade or so?
Yes and the Marijuana induced Psychosis cases have gone up. Homeless populations and starting out with MJ and graduating to other drugs like Meth and Heroin. Many are brain damaged permanently from using high potency THC. Plenty of denial in the drug world.
P.Aitch is a moron.
This is what Porter the short-order cook calls himself nowadays.
Why?
Formally or formerly? Might wanna lay off the dope.
This proves that the Supreme Court was right – in 2020 the multiple subjects caused people to vote for CA A. When you break out each subject, medical passes and recreational fails. The pot crowd may never admit it, but this was an example of the rule of law prevailing.
Recreational will pass in ’24 because it’s a presidential year. Plus, the new liberal interpretation of pain under the medical marijuana statute – thanks to a Republican legislature – will more or less make recreational already legal, so why not pass recreational in the future? #DoneDeal
Enjoy your win for another couple years, 62,000 less yes votes vs 7400 less no votes. I like numbers. This completely legal medicinal hit is for you Fred Deutsch 😉