Governor Noem Congratulates Victorious Candidates
PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem congratulated the victorious candidates supported by KRISTI Pac.
“Republicans won races nationwide by running on a simple message: less government, more Freedom,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The American people cannot afford Washington’s wasteful spending and record inflation. Their families do not want crime-ridden streets and an open border. And these newly elected senators and representatives will get to work doing the business of the American people.”
Victorious candidates supported by KRISTI Pac:
- Senator Mike Lee – UT
- Senator Ron Johnson – WI
- Senator-elect Ted Budd – NC
- Senator-elect Adam Laxalt – NV
- Senator-elect JD Vance – OH
- Congresswoman-elect Anna Paulina Luna – FL
- Congresswoman-elect Laurel Lee – FL
- Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow – LA
- Congressman-elect John James – MI
- Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz – TX
Governor Noem also congratulated Herschel Walker on his advancement to an apparent runoff election.
###
5 thoughts on “Governor Noem Congratulates Victorious Candidates”
UH OH, Election Denier Lake is looking like she won’t be governor. Will Noem congratulate her opponent?!?!?
“…Washington’s wasteful spending…” The Trump administration increased the deficit by $9 trillion, how does that figure in Noem’s ‘less government’ spending? Big whup on congratulating Walker who is one of the worst candidates in history.
You can’t fix stupid.
Laxalt may not make it either as Culinary Workers votes remain to be counted. Many of these Latino women put ballots in drop boxes before going to work on Tuesday.
Did Kristi really send Herschel a check? I know Herschel has been known to send out checks.