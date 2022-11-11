Governor Noem Congratulates Victorious Candidates

PIERRE, SOUTH DAKOTA – Today, Governor Kristi Noem congratulated the victorious candidates supported by KRISTI Pac.

“Republicans won races nationwide by running on a simple message: less government, more Freedom,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “The American people cannot afford Washington’s wasteful spending and record inflation. Their families do not want crime-ridden streets and an open border. And these newly elected senators and representatives will get to work doing the business of the American people.”

Victorious candidates supported by KRISTI Pac:

Senator Mike Lee – UT

Senator Ron Johnson – WI

Senator-elect Ted Budd – NC

Senator-elect Adam Laxalt – NV

Senator-elect JD Vance – OH

Congresswoman-elect Anna Paulina Luna – FL

Congresswoman-elect Laurel Lee – FL

Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow – LA

Congressman-elect John James – MI

Congresswoman-elect Monica De La Cruz – TX

Governor Noem also congratulated Herschel Walker on his advancement to an apparent runoff election.

