Another report of Taffy Howard preparing to announce for Congressional race

According to Dakota News Now, there are continuing reports that Taffy Howard is expected to make an announcement that she is running for Congress against incumbent Congressman Dusty Johnson. Who so far has handily dispatched all comers.

In recent weeks, Howard has begun to appeal to the more conservative faction of Republicans in the state. Last week, Howard spoke at an “American First” Rally in Sioux Falls, sponsored in part by a group named “Primary John Thune in 2022.” Thune has already drawn two primary opponents, Mark Mowry and Bruce Whalen. When reached for comment, Howard said that she was “exploring all possibilities.”

Read it all here.

So far, Dusty has had primaries in each of his elections.. and to date has utterly smoked his opponents. From Ballotpedia:

and..

In fact, not one Republican opponent has gotten more than 30% against him. And not just that, but Johnson is literally the most popular political figure in the state right now:

But, it will be a chance to get out the popcorn, as another Quixotic figure decides to start tilting at windmills, thinking that Dusty Johnson – the candidate with the best ground game in state politics – is an easy target.

Good luck with that one.