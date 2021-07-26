Johnson, Schrier Unveil Plan to Repurpose $1 Trillion in COVID Funds

The SUPPORT for Mental Health Act repurposes existing COVID-19 funds for mental health resources

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA) introduced the Supporting Underserved Populations by Placing Our Resources in Trusts (SUPPORT) for Mental Health Act. The bipartisan bill would allow states to utilize remaining COVID-19 relief funds to create a trust fund dedicated to mental and behavioral health.

According to a study by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), during the height of the pandemic, anxiety and depression symptoms were three to four times higher than the previous year. Nearly 13% of respondents said they have turned to substance abuse, and one in four Americans between 18 and 24 years old say they’ve considered suicide in the past month because of the pandemic.

“When states across America completely shut down for over a year, people’s lives and livelihoods were completely disrupted – an unfortunate consequence of this disruption and restrictions was many Americans’ mental health,” said Johnson. “The SUPPORT for Mental Health Act allows states and tribes flexibility to utilize previously allocated relief funds to address rising mental and behavioral health needs.”

“The last 15 months have been difficult for many Americans who have felt the economic and emotional effects of the pandemic, and with that has come an increase in people needing mental health support,” said Schrier. “That’s why I’m proud to introduce this legislation with my friend Dusty Johnson to allow COVID-19 relief funds to be used by states and tribes to meet mental and behavioral health needs. Let’s make sure help is available to meet the increased need.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated the underinvestment in mental health care in our country, resulting in a substantial unmet need for mental health and substance use disorder services. Affording states and localities the flexibility to direct uncommitted COVID relief funds towards behavioral health services is a common-sense approach to help address the mental health needs of our nation.” – American Psychiatric Association CEO and Medical Director Saul Levin, M.D., M.P.A

The SUPPORT for Mental Health Act would utilize nearly a trillion dollars in unspent pandemic related funds. States, tribes, and localities are required to allocate COVID-19 relief funds by December 31, 2024.

Click here for a one-pager on the SUPPORT for Mental Health Act.

