Apparently, someone does not like wind energy in Harrold Posted on April 21, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓
Scam is much more efficient as opposed to boondoggle. Straight out of the ethanol playbook. A business model built upon other people’s money.
Like many government subsidized scams, the business would fail if not for taxpayer assistance.
He’s right, you know.
Yep, farmers will be taking them down with tractors some day.
I think another scam exists as well. Several landowners who are vocally opposed to wind energy have made it clear they would change their tune if they could only get a couple leases on the land that they own. Isn’t It sad… trying to keep your neighbor from getting a little additional revenue just because you aren’t getting a cut for yourself.