5 Replies to “Apparently, someone does not like wind energy in Harrold”

    Scam is much more efficient as opposed to boondoggle. Straight out of the ethanol playbook. A business model built upon other people’s money.

    I think another scam exists as well. Several landowners who are vocally opposed to wind energy have made it clear they would change their tune if they could only get a couple leases on the land that they own. Isn’t It sad… trying to keep your neighbor from getting a little additional revenue just because you aren’t getting a cut for yourself.

