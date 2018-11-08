Augustana Dems accused of erasing speech they don’t agree with

This just popped up in my Facebook feed. Apparently, Augustana University dems think they get to decide what is free speech, and anything they disagree with is to be obliterated.
It was noted that it was reported to Campus Security.
Maybe there are some young democrats who need a remedial class on the Constitution.
So we are supposed to take her claim that it was the college dems at face value? I’m sorry but I don’t just take a women at her word unless she have evidence to support her claims. So much for innocent until proven guilty. I thought this was America?
There’s video, be patient. It will surface.
Hasn’t Ike been telling us this kind of hate doesn’t exist in SD?
If someone has the right to write a chalk (?) message on a sidewalk that is used by the public to express an opinion, I believe if someone erases it, it is another expression of freedom of speech. Some would consider writing on the sidewalk to be vandalism (I don’t if it easily removed). Angelica is certainly able to write her message again.
When I was at Augie, a friend of mine romantically (hearts and cupids and all) wrote in chalk outside of where the nursing students studied, “Amy, meet me in the Huddle for supper. Love, Mark”
I heard some hate speech when Mark came back to our dorm because we had changed “Amy” to “Tammy.” Tammy was also a nursing student and Mark’s prior girlfriend.
I just want to say messing with someone’s chalk talk can be a touchy subject.
Pat, where in the Constitution does it state private entities must uphold free speech? I don’t like this but suggesting it as a violation of free speech is a stretch when free speech doesn’t apply to private entities like augustana or any other private employer. You may need that remedial class more than they do.
Why should the Augie Dems get to decide what speech is allowed, and what isn’t? I’m certainly not saying it’s something to be enforced legally, but as a policy, why should obliterating conservative messages be tolerated? Because doing the same to liberal messages would certainly be frowned upon.
Does Augustana accept Federal funding?
I suspect ensuring free speech on campus may well be a condition, for Federal grants and loans.
Anonymous 1:25 (I wish you people would post your names), it doesn’t. Everyone needs to better understand what it does protect. Perhaps someone out there can give a good and simple explaination.