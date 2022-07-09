AZ Congressional candidate makes the case for AR-15 rifles

Here’s the most controversial political commercial in the country at the moment, in case you wanted to catch it before it involuntarily leaves Twitter..
Make Rifles Great Again 💪🏿
👉https://t.co/J7lHnodhku#JeroneForCongress#2A #SelfDefense pic.twitter.com/Gs6iAHVVAP
— Jerone Davison for Congress #AZCD4 (@Jerone4Congress) July 6, 2022
It’ll probably work because his voters aren’t bright enough to know that the Democrat Party used to be the conservatives and modern day Republicans used to be democrats. As in…conservatives started the KKK.
“The parties changed over time as platform planks, party leaders, factions, and voter bases essentially switched between parties. Third parties aside, the Democratic Party used to be favored in the rural south and had a “small government” platform (which southern social conservatives embraced), and the Republican party used to be favored in the citied north and had a “big government” platform (which northern progressive liberals embraced). Today it is the opposite in many respects. Although what happened is complex and some voter bases and factions never switched, you can see evidence of the “big switches” by looking at the electoral map over time (where voter bases essentially flipped between 1896 and 2000). Or, you can see it by comparing which congressional seats were controlled by which parties over time (try comparing the 115th United States Congress under Trump to the 71st United States Congress under Hoover for example). Or, you can see the “solid conservative south switch” specifically by looking at the electoral map of the solid south over time. Or, you can dig through the historic party platforms.”
“Modern day Republicans used to be Democrats” – this line puts me in mind of Reagan’s great quote about Democrats, that they believe so many things which just aren’t so. I think this ad has some comedic value, but it strikes some seriously wrong notes, in terms of erecting straw villains and raising the prospect of race warfare for an audience that should be talking about everything but that.
Like stolen elections? Tee hee.
The modern day KKK are represented by modern day Republicans. What part of that don’t you understand? They sure aren’t the ones voting for Hillary or Biden. They have been marching for Trump during the past 2 election cycles and they will continue marching for Republicans in the next election. Own it.
The image of a gang of white-hooded cowards attacking a black man’s home goes back more than a half century, and in George Wallace’s Deep South those masked assailants were mostly Democrats. Sure, the demographics today a half century later show a reversal of party affiliation among political conservatives in the South, greatly due to the Reagan era. Stretch your argument just a bit more, and it’s Lincoln’s own party which was guilty of southern slavery. I disagree with the way you construct a conclusion based on the demographic facts. There are enough people in SD who think the modern SDGOP is filled with Democrats right now anyway for different reasons, and I would disagree with that as well.
Hence, why I said modern day. White supremacists have been emboldened by the right in our current times and they actively support Republicans. I guess they are very fine people according to some.
And the recent mass shooters lean Democrat. Who can know the criminal mind?
Pretty much every mass shooting by a lone gunman are right wing extremists. Buffalo supermarket, July 4th parade, Uvalde school….all right wingers. Democrats tend to commit crimes in groups and led by herd mentality. Lone shooters are almost always right wingers. For every mass shooting by a lone left winger, I could name 10 committed by a lone right winger.
Kind of silly to have republican gun owners defending against the KKK, other republicans!!!!! Goofy .
“Hooded democrats” come on, what type of base is he pandering to, are his followers really this stupid? I’m sick of the GOP trying to start a Civil war, if we break up the states, it is what our adversaries (China, Russia) want, they will quickly become the world leaders. That isn’t a very patriotic stance to take.