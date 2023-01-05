Being told of more staff turnover at the Secretary of State’s office under SOS Monae Johnson

Holy buckets! My spies who had the intel on the Christmas firings at the Secretary of State’s office just got word to me today that two more staffers have departed from the employ of Secretary of State Monae Johnson.

I’m told that one staffer was said to have quit because of the work environment. And yet another was fired. Or, if we adopt the SURVIVOR vernacular.. two more had their torches extinguished.

These may have both been in the Elections Department, but I don’t have that confirmed just yet. If that is the case, it would mean that the Secretary of State would be starting the 2023 municipal elections cycle (and voter list cleanup process) with a lot of people who are green when it comes to elections.

If that’s not the case, that’s still a tremendous amount of staff turnover. On a percentage basis, possibly the most turnover we’ve seen since after the School and Lands convention fight of 1990, where Tim Amdahl got back from convention and fired the entire staff who tried to turn him out in place of the deputy, except the one person who didn’t go.

Stay tuned for the next episode of “Survivor – SDSOS edition,” as we find out who the next will be to be voted off the island on the 2nd floor.