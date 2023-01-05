How indirect does “indirect” have to be for a legislator to not violate Article III Section 12 of the State Constitution? Rep. Kevin Jensen appears as fiscal officer on wife’s contracts with state.

State Representative Kevin Jensen has been in the news a bit lately.

He’s announced that he’s in the running for State Republican chairman. His place of business in Sioux Falls was apparently broken into once again yesterday, after a prior break-in. And he may yet get in the news again, this time from an interest he tangentially is involved with that does business with the State of South Dakota.

According to the South Dakota Open SD transparency website, the Department of Social Services has several contracts out there with Kevin Jensen’s name on it as the fiscal officer for agreements that have been written while he has been serving as a state legislator.

(You can go look up all those contracts here).

Now, Representative Jensen has disclosed his relationship to the organization, doing so as being part of the family income:

But the question – especially since his name is on the contracts – is whether that income is far enough past arm’s length to not run afoul of the state constitution?

According to Article III Section 12 of the South Dakota Constitution:

§ 12. Legislators ineligible for other office–Contracts with state or county. No member of the Legislature shall, during the term for which he was elected, be appointed or elected to any civil office in the state which shall have been created, or the emoluments of which shall have been increased during the term for which he was elected, nor shall any member receive any civil appointment from the Governor, the Governor and senate, or from the Legislature during the term for which he shall have been elected, and all such appointments and all votes given for any such members for any such office or appointment shall be void; nor shall any member of the Legislature during the term for which he shall have been elected, or within one year thereafter, be interested, directly or indirectly, in any contract with the state or any county thereof, authorized by any law passed during the term for which he shall have been elected.

How indirect does “indirect” have to be?

According to past cases, in 2001 former State Rep. Carol Pitts ultimately had to resign because she was considered an employee of an office of the Board of Regents after a review by the Supreme Court. And I believe in the late 80’s another legislator’s corporation could not enter into a highway contract because not enough time had elapsed.

I cannot find a South Dakota precedent on how this particular instance would be viewed, especially in light of the fact that Representative Jensen’s name is on the contract as the fiscal officer for the business.

But given that the State Constitution says “indirectly,” it may be a question that needs to be answered.