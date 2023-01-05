Holy buckets! My spies who had the intel on the Christmas firings at the Secretary of State’s office just got word to me today that two more staffers have departed from the employ of Secretary of State Monae Johnson.
I’m told that one staffer was said to have quit because of the work environment. And yet another was fired. Or, if we adopt the SURVIVOR vernacular.. two more had their torches extinguished.
These may have both been in the Elections Department, but I don’t have that confirmed just yet. If that is the case, it would mean that the Secretary of State would be starting the 2023 municipal elections cycle (and voter list cleanup process) with a lot of people who are green when it comes to elections.
If that’s not the case, that’s still a tremendous amount of staff turnover. On a percentage basis, possibly the most turnover we’ve seen since after the School and Lands convention fight of 1990, where Tim Amdahl got back from convention and fired the entire staff who tried to turn him out in place of the deputy, except the one person who didn’t go.
Stay tuned for the next episode of “Survivor – SDSOS edition,” as we find out who the next will be to be voted off the island on the 2nd floor.
12 thoughts on “Being told of more staff turnover at the Secretary of State’s office under SOS Monae Johnson”
That would explain why no one will answer the phone at that office. Try calling the office and asking a question the number to the Secretary of State’s office is 605-773-3537.
She is going to cost this state so much money…
Perhaps the new staff will do their jobs and train the county auditors & their staff as well as the poll workers to follow the law! There were a number of problems found by the canvassing group that need to be addressed.
You arent interested in anything other than convincing yourself that your deity didnt lose the election. You’re in a cult, Senior.
Name one time an auditor or their staff broke the law. I dare you.
Details please. Note: “a number” can be “one”.
Thanks, Republicans
Like rats fleeing a sinking ship.
Great…now SD can be the laughingstock for elections.
It appears that some don’t like Ms. Johnson in her elected position as much as I and millions others don’t like Biden in his. She will be there for four years unless she commits malfeasance of any kind, for which she can be impeached. In the meantime, why not give her room to do her job and prove to one and all if she can do it or not?
In my opinion, for a leader to do his or her job correctly and efficiently, that person must have all the tools he or she needs and personnel he or she trusts to use those tools to get their jobs done.
I the meantime, the bigger problems are with Thune and Rounds supporting Biden’s increased debt while, at the same time, not supporting the closure of our southern border while giving four Mideast and North African countries $410M to secure THEIRS!
Anybody with half a brain would steer clear of going to work for her at this point. She is going to struggle to hire new employees if they do a little bit of research. Her only option is going to be to hire an experienced people that don’t know any better.