Brace yourself: Democrat SOS Candidate who claimed to communicate with UFO beings is said to be gasp…fake!

Remember Angelina Schultz?

South Dakota Democrat Angelia Schultz was a candidate for State Senate, and later, Schultz was South Dakota Democrats’ standard bearer in the 2014 race for Secretary of State against Shantel Krebs.

Political newcomer and Democratic candidate for secretary of state Angelia Schultz received the second-most votes of any Democrat running for statewide office in Pierre. She also had more votes than Rick Weiland, the party’s candidate for U.S. Senate, though former congressman Larry Pressler certainly took votes away from Weiland. Pressler ran as an independent. and.. “She’s indicated that she wants to run again,” said Deb Knecht of Houghton, chairwoman of the South Dakota Democratic Party, of Schultz. “We look forward to having her run for something else whenever she decides that she’s ready for that.” Schultz said that, while she doesn’t have any specific plans for the future, she doesn’t expect to fade into the political background anytime soon.

Read that here.

If you recall, she’d done exactly that, faded into obscurity, for about 7 years until she appeared in Washington DC for a press conference. About how she was contacted by aliens.

While Schult… er, Añjali as she now calls herself is still out hawking her story two years later..

A person supposedly involved in the tale – a “Wayne” of the Anjali alien contact story – is claiming on a podcast that it’s all fake. And he says that she might have been under the influence.

This is actually fairly humorous to watch. (I got about a 1/2 hour in over Lunch). This person has the land where Schultz claimed she went into the tunnels and had her experience with the aliens. And he says that’s not exactly how he remembered it.

Someone is claiming the entire thing is fake? And this person is claiming she might have had a pretty hefty dose of cannabis oil at the time?

Perish the thought.

(Still not as crazy as the Julie Frye Mueller breastfeeding story… but it’s right up there!)