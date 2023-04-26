Brookings School District holding list of Superintendent Applicants as confidential.

In a letter/release to Brookings School District Families from the Brookings School District, the Brookings School Board is interviewing four candidates to replace current Superintendent Klint Willert who was forced to resign after a number of issues arose with his performance.

Breaking from the last time the job was open, the District is not releasing the list of interviewees ahead of time, and is holding names until such time that interviews are compete:

April 26th, 2023 The Brookings School Board is pleased to announce they have selected four candidates to formally interview for the next Superintendent of the Brookings School District. The Board has been working with Dakota Education Consulting, a South Dakota based firm- specializing in Superintendent searches. Dakota Education Consulting is led by Tom Oster, a long time South Dakota school administrator and superintendent. Applications came from four different states with a strong presence of South Dakota candidates. Dakota Education Consulting has utilized a search and interview method to assist school districts for over 170 searches. The Brookings School Board has narrowed the pool to four candidates. All candidates have accepted the opportunity to interview. Per the Dakota Education Consulting search process and to respect the candidate’s confidentiality, names will not be released prior to the interviews. Interviews will be held Saturday, April 29th. The candidates will meet with four different groups, each composed of 10-15 members. The four groups include a community and parent group, staff and teachers, administration team, and the school board and business manager. As per South Dakota law, the interviews are held in executive session. The Brookings District is thankful for the strong interest in the superintendent opening and the willingness of the around 40 committee members to participate in the process.

So, it appears we will know more next week.