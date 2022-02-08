Candidates filing for office at an accelerated rate. Still very few Dems

@SoDakCampaigns

Petitions are coming in at a pretty good clip since yesterday, but no surprises, as all had previously filed committees or announced in the run up to turning them in.

Race Name Party Petition
Filing Date 		 District
State Senator Jean M. Hunhoff REP 2/8/22 District 18
State Senator Erin Tobin REP 2/8/22 District 21
State Senator Mark Willadsen REP 2/7/22 District 09
State Senator Lisa Rave REP 2/7/22 District 25
State Representative David Kull REP 2/7/22 District 02
State Representative Richard Rylance REP 2/7/22 District 03
State Representative Fred Deutsch REP 2/7/22 District 04
State Representative Gary Schuster REP 2/7/22 District 12
State Representative Gina M Schiferl REP 2/7/22 District 14
State Representative Curt Massie REP 2/7/22 District 33

I do notice there’s no democrats so far this week.

No Democrats have filed for State Senate so far, and only three in the House.

Looking like a good year for the GOP.

3 thoughts on “Candidates filing for office at an accelerated rate. Still very few Dems”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.