Candidates filing for office at an accelerated rate. Still very few Dems

Petitions are coming in at a pretty good clip since yesterday, but no surprises, as all had previously filed committees or announced in the run up to turning them in.
|Race
|Name
|Party
|Petition
Filing Date
|District
|State Senator
|Jean M. Hunhoff
|REP
|2/8/22
|District 18
|State Senator
|Erin Tobin
|REP
|2/8/22
|District 21
|State Senator
|Mark Willadsen
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 09
|State Senator
|Lisa Rave
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 25
|State Representative
|David Kull
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 02
|State Representative
|Richard Rylance
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 03
|State Representative
|Fred Deutsch
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 04
|State Representative
|Gary Schuster
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 12
|State Representative
|Gina M Schiferl
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 14
|State Representative
|Curt Massie
|REP
|2/7/22
|District 33
I do notice there’s no democrats so far this week.
No Democrats have filed for State Senate so far, and only three in the House.
Looking like a good year for the GOP.
you must see a different list I see a number of Democrat supporters on this list
Ugh. That was one of the most trite, wrongheaded little jabs I’ve read in a while. Say something original.
Something original