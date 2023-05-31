Chris Christie to announce for President next week

From Twitter, looks like more people are getting in on that presidential thing:

One thought on "Chris Christie to announce for President next week"

  1. Chris Christie is about as similar in personality and political philosophy to Bill Janklow as anyone I can think of. He’ll be an interesting candidate and merits the consideration of South Dakotans.

