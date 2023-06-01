Chris Christie to announce for President next week

@SoDakCampaigns

From Twitter, looks like more people are getting in on that presidential thing:

4 thoughts on “Chris Christie to announce for President next week”

  1. Chris Christie is about as similar in personality and political philosophy to Bill Janklow as anyone I can think of. He’ll be an interesting candidate and merits the consideration of South Dakotans.

    Reply

  3. This and Pence are just excuses to fund raise and siphon some donations to their own coffers.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *