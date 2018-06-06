Congratulations Kristi Noem! Our Republican Nominee for Governor!

The tough part about having two good candidates for Governor is that you have to pick one. And South Dakota Republicans pulled the lever once again for Congresswoman Kristi Noem in droves last night.
This was not the squeaker many predicted it to be. It was far more decisive. Noem built her numbers up and down the I-29 corridor (missing Lake County) and moved west.
|County
|Marty Jackley
|Kristi Noem
|Total
|Kristi %
|Aurora
|89
|277
|366
|76%
|Beadle
|615
|818
|1,433
|57%
|Bennett
|98
|226
|324
|70%
|Bon Homme
|381
|814
|1,195
|68%
|Brookings (Vote Center)
|1,129
|1,448
|2,577
|56%
|Brown (Vote Center)
|1,938
|2,288
|4,226
|54%
|Brule
|217
|386
|603
|64%
|Buffalo
|29
|48
|77
|62%
|Butte
|808
|804
|1,612
|50%
|Campbell
|172
|254
|426
|60%
|Charles Mix
|204
|677
|881
|77%
|Clark
|225
|388
|613
|63%
|Clay
|341
|490
|831
|59%
|Codington
|1,577
|2,496
|4,073
|61%
|Corson
|90
|86
|176
|49%
|Custer
|763
|1,028
|1,791
|57%
|Davison
|956
|1,359
|2,315
|59%
|Day
|240
|396
|636
|62%
|Deuel
|241
|446
|687
|65%
|Dewey
|127
|142
|269
|53%
|Douglas
|178
|609
|787
|77%
|Edmunds
|200
|305
|505
|60%
|Fall River
|498
|844
|1,342
|63%
|Faulk
|340
|466
|806
|58%
|Grant
|321
|609
|930
|65%
|Gregory
|183
|457
|640
|71%
|Haakon
|214
|296
|510
|58%
|Hamlin
|454
|1,064
|1,518
|70%
|Hand
|351
|404
|755
|54%
|Hanson
|116
|276
|392
|70%
|Harding
|150
|199
|349
|57%
|Hughes (Vote Center)
|2,401
|1,663
|4,064
|41%
|Hutchinson
|436
|944
|1,380
|68%
|Hyde (Vote Center)
|118
|201
|319
|63%
|Jackson
|156
|254
|410
|62%
|Jerauld
|99
|226
|325
|70%
|Jones
|140
|217
|357
|61%
|Kingsbury
|533
|707
|1,240
|57%
|Lake
|765
|656
|1,421
|46%
|Lawrence
|1,668
|1,609
|3,277
|49%
|Lincoln
|2,599
|3,565
|6,164
|58%
|Lyman
|236
|382
|618
|62%
|Marshall
|206
|270
|476
|57%
|McCook
|225
|497
|722
|69%
|McPherson
|232
|291
|523
|56%
|Meade
|2,363
|1,892
|4,255
|44%
|Mellette
|87
|112
|199
|56%
|Miner
|89
|144
|233
|62%
|Minnehaha
|6,228
|8,385
|14,613
|57%
|Moody
|204
|312
|516
|60%
|Oglala Lakota
|28
|53
|81
|65%
|Pennington
|7,942
|7,426
|15,368
|48%
|Perkins
|228
|334
|562
|59%
|Potter (Vote Center)
|318
|445
|763
|58%
|Roberts
|335
|473
|808
|59%
|Sanborn
|83
|230
|313
|73%
|Spink
|509
|687
|1,196
|57%
|Stanley
|316
|345
|661
|52%
|Sully (Vote Center)
|195
|206
|401
|51%
|Todd
|107
|131
|238
|55%
|Tripp
|383
|578
|961
|60%
|Turner
|483
|821
|1,304
|63%
|Union
|483
|867
|1,350
|64%
|Walworth
|431
|612
|1,043
|59%
|Yankton (Vote Center)
|1,140
|1,422
|2,562
|56%
|Ziebach
|58
|80
|138
|58%
|TOTALS
|45,069
|57,437
|102,506
|56%
Attorney General Marty Jackley performed well in the Hills and in Lake County, but voter familiarity with Noem since her victory over Stephanie Herseth Sandlin paid off. Noem’s numbers were consistently high, and provided a margin of victory that defied the pollsters. They’ve voted for her time and again, and last night they placed their trust in her to be their next Governor.