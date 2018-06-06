Congratulations Kristi Noem! Our Republican Nominee for Governor!

The tough part about having two good candidates for Governor is that you have to pick one. And South Dakota Republicans pulled the lever once again for Congresswoman Kristi Noem in droves last night.

This was not the squeaker many predicted it to be. It was far more decisive. Noem built her numbers up and down the I-29 corridor (missing Lake County) and moved west.

Attorney General Marty Jackley performed well in the Hills and in Lake County, but voter familiarity with Noem since her victory over Stephanie Herseth Sandlin paid off. Noem’s numbers were consistently high, and provided a margin of victory that defied the pollsters. They’ve voted for her time and again, and last night they placed their trust in her to be their next Governor.

33 Replies to "Congratulations Kristi Noem! Our Republican Nominee for Governor!"

  Anonymous

    the pollsters and mainstream media just wanted noem n jackleys money. so that's why they said it was close. jackley did well to keep it closeish though.

    Anonymous

      This comment doesn't make a lot of sense. Are you arguing that pollsters stood to make financial gain by a close contest and thus lied about how close it was? Do you have any evidence, any at all, to support this claim?

  Anonymous

    59-7 in counties for Noem…and that is with Marty winning 2 counties by 4 votes each.

    Across the board victory for Kristi, our next governor.

    Time to come together

    Anonymous

      Across the board? Kristi got throttled by more than 18 points in Hughes County. Running against South Dakota's version of the swamp apparently doesn't play well in Pierre.

        Anonymous

          I looked at it as the swamp voted against her and I am perfectly ok with that….if you look Hughes gave him the biggest margin of the 7 counties he won.

  Anonymous

    No time to be complacent-we have to all push through to November. Also, if you have friends/family in other states, be sure they get out in November (especially in California).

  Anon

    Nope! Kristi did not run a "come together" campaign. You do not run trashy ads 24/7 and send mailers full of lies about your opponent and then expect his supporters to blindly follow you. Not going to happen. Dusty also was not my candidate, but it is easy for me to support him in November. He is still a decent person, even tho he beat my candidate. Kristi – no way! I've heard Billie is a good guy. He has my vote. First time ever voting for a democrat. We'll see how it goes.

    William Beal

      From the Argus Leader today: “The Republican nominee could become the first woman to hold the governor’s office. But first, she would have to overcome Democratic opponent Billie Sutton, who has cast himself as a moderate while Republicans Noem and Jackley waged their fight to the right.

      And Jackley said he would support her in that effort.

      “I had a nice conversation with the congresswoman,” he said late Tuesday. “I let her know if there’s anything I could do to assist her (I would).”

      https://www.argusleader.com/story/news/politics/2018/06/05/south-dakota-primary-republican-gop-kristi-noem-marty-jackley-advance-general-election-billie-sutton/668783002/

      Anon

        Don't care. Of course he says that. He's a stand-up guy. If she would have run a clean campaign, and won on her own merits, I'd even join team Kristi again and help her out. But she's a nasty lady. Worked and voted for her in her congressional runs, before her true colors came out. Will never vote for her again, no matter who her opponent is.

        a friend of education

          Agree w/ William Beal. Good post.

          Marty Jackley is a stand-up guy who’s earned my respect

          For Gov., I support Noem 100%

          I’ll vote straight ticket Republican in Nov.

        WD

          You're just a sore loser. You might have a point IF MARTY WOULD HAVE STAYED CLEAN. He didn't. Don't be a hypocrite.

    Anon

      “I’ve heard Billie is a good guy. He has my vote.”

      That’s one of the more illogical rationales I’ve heard in awhile.

    Anonymous

      Voting because you hear someone is a "good guy", because it is historic (Obama), or because of sympathy (Tim Johnson in his last go round) is no real reason. What is the candidate going to have as their platform? What do they support? What will they try to accomplish? A moderate Democrat is not going to fight the fight against the socialist tide in this country like a conservative would, and, more likely, they will get swept up in that tide taking the State with them.

I will be voting for Noem in November.

      I will be voting for Noem in November.

  Anonymous

    Anon 10:49 you sound like a troll. Kristi did not trash Marty. It was overall a decent campaign. Both are good people. Each side did the standard attack against the other. As for the harrassment scandal in DCI was real, and it was fair game. Marty lost a lot of votes because of it.

  Troy Jones

    I've been on teh winning side and losing side in primaries and general elections. Based on my experience, I prefer winning making it easy to be gracious. And in defeat, I know how time to heal is needed.

  Rather vote liberal than liar

    Kristi will never get another vote from me. Bernie Sanders would have to run against for for me to even consider pulling the lever for her. Her 300k negative push in the last four days had nothing to do with South Dakota. It had to do with her winning at any costs.

  Troy Jones

    Characterizing Pierre as the swamp voting against Kristi is not even close to accurate.

    Pierre is where Marty and his family has lived for 10 years. It is no different than Kristi getting 70% in Hamlin County. In both cases, it speaks well that those who see them day in and day out supported them.

    Cliff Hadley

      My view, too. Pierre is no swamp. South Dakotans have pretty good people in state government, and I would expect them to support their neighbor and coworker in an election.

  Wazzzuupp

    Noem is likely to have a much bigger fight on her hands then she realizes. She voted to reauthorize EB-5 as is as a Congresswoman and she represented Aberdeen citizens and could have easily called on Rounds and Jackley to investigate the scandal. She's burned a lot of bridges with her scorched earth torching of the AG and she faces, in Sutton, a Democratic candidate who is actually well-funded, well-liked, politically moderate and a personal story that inspires a lot of folks. Should be an interesting race.

    Anonymous

      Sutton was on the GOAC committee and did nothing. It was Republicans who revealed EB5 and GEARUP, fired those responsible, prosecuted the crimes, and proposed laws to prevent them. Dems like Billie grandstanded with bills that grab headlines and wouldn't do anything to prevent those things anyway.

If Kristi's campaign is smart (and at this point I think we can agree they are) they turn all that around on Billie.

      If Kristi’s campaign is smart (and at this point I think we can agree they are) they turn all that around on Billie.

      Anonymous

        There was nothing wrong with eb5 as intended. Allowing a Joop Bollen to torun it into a cash cow and then move into the theft of 500,000 of our state money was the issue. Jackley not wishing to bring Rounds into a full blown scandal refused to prosecute to the full extent of the law, blaming another judge for not giving Bollen any time. Like blaming the judges and Noem ganging up on him on sexual harassment scandal. Not easy to be a great prosecutor when the judges don't agree with you.

  "Very Stable Genius"

    For a Democrat to win, they need to make sure to take off their cowboy hat. For a Republican to win, they need to make sure to wear it from time to time….

    Billie will run better than most Dems in West River. This race, however, will be decided along the I-29 corridor.

    Anne Beal

      Hopefully the I-29 corridor is populated by voters who understand that pre-K education, teacher pay raises, college tuition, Medicaid, and public financing of political campaigns all cost a LOT OF MONEY.

  Anonymous

    wazzzup, the only bridges Kristi burned were with people like you that she never would have won over anyway.

