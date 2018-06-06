Congratulations Kristi Noem! Our Republican Nominee for Governor!

The tough part about having two good candidates for Governor is that you have to pick one. And South Dakota Republicans pulled the lever once again for Congresswoman Kristi Noem in droves last night.

This was not the squeaker many predicted it to be. It was far more decisive. Noem built her numbers up and down the I-29 corridor (missing Lake County) and moved west.

County Marty Jackley Kristi Noem Total Kristi % Aurora 89 277 366 76% Beadle 615 818 1,433 57% Bennett 98 226 324 70% Bon Homme 381 814 1,195 68% Brookings (Vote Center) 1,129 1,448 2,577 56% Brown (Vote Center) 1,938 2,288 4,226 54% Brule 217 386 603 64% Buffalo 29 48 77 62% Butte 808 804 1,612 50% Campbell 172 254 426 60% Charles Mix 204 677 881 77% Clark 225 388 613 63% Clay 341 490 831 59% Codington 1,577 2,496 4,073 61% Corson 90 86 176 49% Custer 763 1,028 1,791 57% Davison 956 1,359 2,315 59% Day 240 396 636 62% Deuel 241 446 687 65% Dewey 127 142 269 53% Douglas 178 609 787 77% Edmunds 200 305 505 60% Fall River 498 844 1,342 63% Faulk 340 466 806 58% Grant 321 609 930 65% Gregory 183 457 640 71% Haakon 214 296 510 58% Hamlin 454 1,064 1,518 70% Hand 351 404 755 54% Hanson 116 276 392 70% Harding 150 199 349 57% Hughes (Vote Center) 2,401 1,663 4,064 41% Hutchinson 436 944 1,380 68% Hyde (Vote Center) 118 201 319 63% Jackson 156 254 410 62% Jerauld 99 226 325 70% Jones 140 217 357 61% Kingsbury 533 707 1,240 57% Lake 765 656 1,421 46% Lawrence 1,668 1,609 3,277 49% Lincoln 2,599 3,565 6,164 58% Lyman 236 382 618 62% Marshall 206 270 476 57% McCook 225 497 722 69% McPherson 232 291 523 56% Meade 2,363 1,892 4,255 44% Mellette 87 112 199 56% Miner 89 144 233 62% Minnehaha 6,228 8,385 14,613 57% Moody 204 312 516 60% Oglala Lakota 28 53 81 65% Pennington 7,942 7,426 15,368 48% Perkins 228 334 562 59% Potter (Vote Center) 318 445 763 58% Roberts 335 473 808 59% Sanborn 83 230 313 73% Spink 509 687 1,196 57% Stanley 316 345 661 52% Sully (Vote Center) 195 206 401 51% Todd 107 131 238 55% Tripp 383 578 961 60% Turner 483 821 1,304 63% Union 483 867 1,350 64% Walworth 431 612 1,043 59% Yankton (Vote Center) 1,140 1,422 2,562 56% Ziebach 58 80 138 58% TOTALS 45,069 57,437 102,506 56%

Attorney General Marty Jackley performed well in the Hills and in Lake County, but voter familiarity with Noem since her victory over Stephanie Herseth Sandlin paid off. Noem’s numbers were consistently high, and provided a margin of victory that defied the pollsters. They’ve voted for her time and again, and last night they placed their trust in her to be their next Governor.

