Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column – Guest Column: Cherishing Christmas

Guest Column: Cherishing Christmas

By David Forsythe, Wounded Warrior Fellow with Rep. Dusty Johnson’s Office

December 21, 2021

At this time three years ago, I was deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan with the 82nd Airborne Division. Averaging two missions a day with rocket attacks becoming a normal nighttime activity, it was common to lose sight of holidays and dates of significance. However, if there was any down time, our attention would automatically shift to back home – especially around the holidays.

Contacting family members and opening care packages were ways to help temporarily fade the distance between us and home. However, one of the toughest feelings as a deployed service member is the potential of what you are missing out on. For some it could be the Christmas lights or decorating trees, but to me, the thing I missed the most about the holidays was bringing everyone together. Physically being with family and loved ones is something many take for granted. The experiences of someone sharing their progress in a new job or adding a new family member is something that can’t be replaced or replicated over the phone. Forfeiting these moments for America is part of the job and something I do not regret, but an emotion I felt deeply this time of year.

Now that I am back, I cherish these holidays that I have with my family more than I did before. Knowing that two soldiers in my platoon made the ultimate sacrifice, I am grateful for each second that I get to spend back home. The perspective of their loss makes most problems I have disappear and amplifies what I have now. I recently moved to South Dakota and get to serve other veterans and help them realize that they always have support in their corner. I am glad to be on a team dedicated to serving our state and its many heroes.

I was reminded of South Dakota’s appreciation for its service members at a Vietnam veteran commemoration ceremony in Sturgis this week. Much to my surprise, my own father was honored posthumously for his service in Vietnam. That moment of thanks means more to those who served than many can understand. I wake up every day excited to honor this legacy. This holiday season, I hope you’ll join me in remembering those who sacrificed it all so we can enjoy this season together.

Rep. Dusty Johnson presents David Forsythe a Vietnam Veteran Commemorative pin posthumously honoring David’s father, John Henry Howard Forsythe, Jr.

