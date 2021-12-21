New South Dakota Conservative website dedicates itself to holding the powerful accountable… Who exactly are the powerful they’re referring to?

A noticed that a new website popped up in my twitter feed that I didn’t recognize with a column by State Rep. Jon Hansen. The website is titled “The Dakota Conservative Newsletter,” and Hansen’s column was was noting his critique over the Governor’s proposed budget:

How State-Level Republican Officials Should Respond To Biden’s Reckless Spending

By: Jon Hansen, South Dakota State Representative and Speaker Pro Tempore of the South Dakota House. Republican elected officials at the state level have been handed billions of dollars from the feds and now have discretion over how it is to be spent. If we Republicans denounce the left’s big deficit, special interest spending, but then take part in that spending ourselves, we are just as fiscally irresponsible as those in Washington DC. and.. Instead, Republicans should reject leftist economic thought and embrace the principles that made their party—and their country—great. Limit government intrusion in the free market–don’t pick winners and losers via massive capital injection based upon centralized decision making. Make families the focus of our budgeting. Lower tax burdens on families so they can spend more of their own hard earned money….. (etcetera).

Read it here.

And Hansen argues we should give it back, or spend it the way he wants to, because he believes his way to be more conservative. Which is his opinion, and he’s certainly entitled to it.

I was more interested in the website, and where it’s coming from, as it certainly bills itself as having lofty ideals:

The Dakota Conservative Newsletter: A publication dedicated to fighting for South Dakota families and authentic conservative governance in our state by speaking the truth, leading with principle, standing up for pro-family, conservative values, and holding the powerful accountable. Why The Dakota Conservative Newsletter was created: Everyday South Dakotans must fight for our South Dakota way of life by protecting families and demanding conservative governance from politicians. Unfortunately, too many powerful people in government, political parties, and big corporations don’t hold the same pro-family, conservative values that we do. We will speak the truth and hold the powerful accountable for their actions that harm families.

Read that here.

The website bills itself as a newsletter that will be “holding the powerful accountable,” and “demanding conservative governance from politicians,” as well as a restatement that they will “speak the truth and hold the powerful accountable for their actions..”

So, who is they? Well.. a simple web search indicates..

At least according to the whois registration information, it indicates that the site was registered by “Jon Hansen for House.”

I hate to point out the obvious, but Jon is the #2 person in the State House of Representatives, as well as being Chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

If the Speaker Pro Tempore isn’t considered a powerful politician in the whole scheme of things in the state, who exactly is he looking to hold accountable? Because there’s only a Legislator or two above him, and then you’re on to to the statewide officials.

As we start to wind into session, I’m sure we’ll hear more about the alleged misdeeds of the powerful according to.. the also powerful.

You can read it here at dakotaconservative.com.