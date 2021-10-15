Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Pheasant Season is Here

Pheasant Season is Here

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

October 15, 2021

Break out your blaze orange vests; pheasant season is back again in South Dakota!

As the leaves begin to turn and the air turns crisp, I am taken back to the many fall afternoons I’ve spent walking fields in the hopes of flushing a rooster. Like many South Dakotans, I cherish the great memories made during the tradition of sportsmanship with my family and friends.

The success of pheasant hunting in South Dakota is a testament to how private enterprise and local government can work together to promote both economic development and wildlife conservation.

Effective management of our pheasant populations has turned what was already a long-standing pastime into a real driver of economic growth for the state. From lodging to licenses, pheasant hunting generated $218 million for South Dakota in 2018. Overall, outdoor recreation generates an estimated $1.3 billion in economic activity annually.

It is equally important to remember that as sportsmen, it is our duty to preserve our state’s wildlife and natural resources for future generations. The South Dakota Department of Tourism has renewed its partnership with Pheasants Forever, a nonprofit organization dedicated to habitat conservation to ensure that South Dakota remains the “Pheasant Capital of the World” for years to come.

While many in Washington are pushing for increased environmental regulations across the board, South Dakota has shown how successful a local approach can be to wildlife management. Our pragmatic approach is the reason so many people can experience and enjoy one of South Dakota’s greatest traditions.

Happy opening weekend, South Dakota!