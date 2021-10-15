John Thune 2021 3q FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd
At a time when his most prominent primary challenger is noting they haven’t raised enough to meet the reporting threshold, US Senator John Thune had a good month of fundraising, where he took in $376,544.52 into the Friends of John Thune Committee, spent $213,243.41, leaving him with only $14,839,846.75 to run the next election.
3 thoughts on “US Senator John Thune’s 2021 3q FEC Report: $376k raised, $213k spent, $14.8 Million Cash on Hand.”
But according to CNN, SD Standard, and Tom Lawrence…there is doubt that he will run…
SUUUURREE Wink wink
This is literally the definition of unbeatable. I honestly don’t think there is an individual alive that would win a race against Sen. Thune.
The only way John would even come close to losing is if he ran over your dog, slept with your wife, embezzled from his competitor’s campaign all while driving drunk through downtown Sioux Falls waving a swastika flag. Then it might be a close race.