Whalen for US Senate yet to hit $5k reporting threshold. October 14, 2021October 14, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns From the Federal Elections Commission, looks like it's been slow going for the Whalen for US Senate committee so far:
One thought on “Whalen for US Senate yet to hit $5k reporting threshold.”
When do we get the story about Gary Cammack and his kid?