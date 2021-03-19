Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Policies Matter

Policies Matter

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

March 19, 2021

Over the last two months there has been a growing crisis at the southern border.

Following decisions to end the Migrant Protection Protocols or the “remain-in-Mexico” policy and the reestablishment of catch-and-release policies, there has been a surge in illegal crossings at the border.

In February 2021, less than a month after President Biden took office, the number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the Southern Border tripled from the previous year. According to Customs & Border Protection, the number of migrants encountered at the border this February climbed to 100,441 – a more than 170% increase from the 36,687 encounters in February 2020.

Congress and the President have a responsibility to ensure our borders are safe and secure.

I toured the southern border in April 2019 when we were experiencing a similar crisis – I heard several stories of children being trafficked by drug cartels. Many of these children were paired with fraudulent “family units” and being recycled to get adults across the border. And right now, more than 6,000 family units are coming across the border illegally every week.

The last time our nation faced a border crisis of this magnitude, Congress and President Trump had to send $4.5 billion in humanitarian aid to the border to alleviate the crisis. We must act now to avoid similar significant human and financial cost.

The data is clear, the border wall paired with new technologies significantly reduce illegal border crossings and human and drug trafficking at our southern border.

Immigration is a complex issue, but the administration needs to make it clear: if anyone wants to come to our country, they need to do it the right way, legally .