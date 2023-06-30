Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: The Best of the Best

The Best of the Best

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

June 30, 2023

This week, six proud South Dakotans began military training at their respective service academies. These young men are some of the most motivated and determined I’ve had the honor of nominating to the academies.

A leader in his local MCJROTC program, Jason Lenning of Harrisburg wants to major in Foreign Area Studies and Russian at the Naval Academy and then join the Marine Corps. Approximately thirty percent of Naval Academy graduates commission as Marines.

While the Kistner Family of North Sioux City was touring the Naval Academy, then-sixth-grader Lake was enthralled with the rich history and creed of the Midshipmen. He told his dad he would one day go to school there. Now he is living out his dream.

Kasey Broers of Pierre will be studying Mechanical Engineering at the Naval Academy and hopes to fly Navy jets. Ethan Fergel of Aberdeen has been preparing for West Point in the gym and is looking forward to basic training and starting his engineering program.

Dexter James of Sioux Falls and Anders Enga of Mitchell both aspire to study engineering and join the Space Force. Only about ten percent – that’s about 100 people – of Air Force Academy graduates commission into the Space Force. These are not common ambitions for most eighteen-year-olds and are very inspiring.

A special hat tip to Anders for his perseverance. It is not unusual for it to take an additional year or two for students to be selected by an academy, and this was true for Anders. He decided to enroll at SDSU and the AFROTC in the interim, knowing that attending the Air Force Academy was his ultimate goal, even if it took him longer than he originally hoped.

These young men are the elite of the elite. They reaffirm that South Dakota will continue to have strong, smart leaders willing to protect and defend our great nation.

I also want to mention Maya Lee of Dell Rapids because the Air Force Academy has selected her for a prep school. This will be a great opportunity to prepare for the Academy next year.

If you know someone interested in learning more about attending a service academy, direct them to my website at dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/service-academy-nominations. Applications are due at the end of October for the Class of 2028.

Photos of the Service Academy Nominees here.