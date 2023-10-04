D 13 State Senator Jack Kolbeck not running for the House, thanks supporters for his time in Pierre

From my mailbox, unlike some who are termed out of office, State Senator Jack Kolbeck is not feeling the pull to return to Pierre in the winter, and is going to devote his time to family & friends, and the community he calls home:

Senator Jack Kolbeck – District 13

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

As most of you know I am termed out of the Senate as of January 2025.

It has been more than an Honor and a Privilege to represent the great people in District 13 and in the State of South Dakota while serving in the Senate.

I have decided not to pursue, as law permits, the Seat in District 13 to the House of Representatives in the State of South Dakota.

My wife and I have 10 grandchildren and it is time to spend more time with Family and Friends.

We would also like to do some traveling and participate more in community activities in this Great City of Sioux Falls.

I know that there are people who can fulfill the wishes of the people in District 13, and I wish whoever takes on this responsibility the best.

I just want to thank everyone who supported me and my family and gave me the encouragement to represent the people in District 13. You all are much appreciated, and I am so ever grateful.

Sincerely

Senator Jack Kolbeck